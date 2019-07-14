JUST IN: Overnight shooting on Ellis Street, one man dead

Sunday, July 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- A 20-year-old died after being shot on Ellis Street, according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

During an overnight shooting, Sean Musiiwa was shot at least once at the 1000 block of Ellis Street. EMS transported Musiiwa to Augusta University Medical Center where he died at 2:52 a.m.

Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose says the 20-year-old is from Aiken, South Carolina.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

We are working to find out more information about the shooting.

Check back here for updates.