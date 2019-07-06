JUST IN: Police arrest two people in stolen car after high speed chase

Saturday, July 6, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT)-- Two people are in custody after Aiken County officials say they were riding around in a stolen car.

The police chase lasted just under 30 minutes, starting on I-20 near mile marker 18 then ending on Knox Ave and Martintown Road.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says they were advised about a stolen car, from Georgia, on the interstate. Deputies began pursuing the car around 2 o'clock this afternoon. North Augusta Public Safety officers also assisted as the car crossed into city limits.

The chase ended in front of the North Augusta Shopping Plaza on Martintown Road, near Publix.

Dispatch confirmed to News 12 two people are in custody.

Officials say they cannot give us any additional details at this time.

