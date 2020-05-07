JCPenney's Augusta store at the mall is re-opening

Thursday, May 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As stores across the CSRA continue to slowly re-open, one more is set to join their ranks.

JCPenney at Augusta Mall will be opening their doors soon, according to the company.

However, like many other large stores, the company says they're taking extra precautions. Several of those precautions include contactless curbside pick-up, social distancing efforts, continuous cleaning, masks for associates, and plexiglass shields at registers.

“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney in Augusta, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”

The store has also updated their hours for Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Augusta Mall recently re-opened the mall with additional safety precautions.

