"I've waited for this moment for so long." Baby graduates from CHOG NICU

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

News 12 This Morning

Baby Jaycier is a new "graduate" of CHOG's NICU. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- This is probably the cutest graduation you'll ever see. A baby born weeks premature has finally left the NICU, and his mom wanted to share her son's story, and praise the team who helped keep him healthy.

Sometimes the best presents come in the smallest packages.

"When Jaycier was born it was scary. This is me and my husband's first child so we definitely did not expect for me to go in labor as early as I did."

Baby Jaycier came into this world weighing just over two pounds. His mom, Montrell Williams, had him at just 26 weeks.

"Once I got here the staff rest assured me that they were gonna take care of us," Williams told us.

Jaycier spent more than 100 days at the Children's Hospital of Georgia.

"Its been a roller coaster. That's how they explain it to you. You have some days when you're up. You have some days when you're down."

The moment that Montrell and her husband had waited so long for meant so much, the staff at CHOG made it even more special for them. He was presented with a certificate of graduating from the NICU.

"He and his family have basically become part of us and part of this NICU," said Quyen Pham, a faculty assistant professor.

The care Montrell and her family got here is something they could never repay, and it's something they'll never forget.

"This is a very exciting moment for us. I've waited for this moment for so long, to take my son home and to have this moment right now. I can't even explain words."

Jaycier is at home and doing well. His mom is also going to be mentoring other parents at the NICU.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.