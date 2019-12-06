'It's your worst nightmare': Family speaks after animals survive second dog attack

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A family in Aiken is in shock after an animal attack. Their pony and pig were severely injured after three dogs went after them, and this isn't the first time.

Back in March, the same family lost two miniature horses and a goat in another attack with different dogs, but the same owners. Those dogs were adopted out of state.

The Baughman's say they're devastated and terrified after not one, but two attacks in a year. They're not the only ones that have lost pets to dangerous dogs.

Vets and officials say the problem is growing.

One of their worst nightmares, re-lived for the second time.

"If somebody hadn't have gotten here they would've killed these too,” Wayne Baughman said.

The Baughman's came home to the same owners holding back two dogs while one was still attacking.

"Luckily, this time, they survived,” Baughman said.

Their pony, Scoot, and their pig Kirby, were left severely injured, and the family was left in fear.

Grace Vance knows the fear all too well.

"I miss him dearly,” Vance said.

In an unrelated dog attack back in October, she lost her miniature pony, Coco Puff.

"It's your worst nightmare,” Vance said. “You do everything you can to protect yourself and your animal and to find that it doesn't make a difference because some irresponsible owner has let a dog go loose; it's horrible."

It's a problem growing around Aiken -- a problem Dr. Holly Woltz sees all too often.

"We have these clusters of attacks and then we forget about them,” Woltz said. “It's time for action to make our community safe for our animals and for the people who live here."

Aiken County ordinance defines a nuisance animal as one repeatedly found at large molests or intimidates passerby or attacks other animals. Many times action can't be taken until it's too late.

"It's not appropriate to keep being reactive and then getting the animal after a person or animal has been harmed or killed,” Woltz said. “I mean that just is frustrating and I'm sure for everybody, it's terrifying."

Aiken County officials didn't want to comment because of vance's pending case, and the Baughman's soon to be scheduled.

The county council chairman was able to confirm they are looking at their ordinances to see if they can update them and make it safer. They say they are looking at other counties and hope to have discussions in county council in the near future.​

