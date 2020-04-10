'It's very scary': Georgia's self-employed workers wait for unemployment benefits

Friday, April 10, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Under the CARES Act, self-employed workers are eligible to file for unemployment, but a lot of state systems haven’t caught up yet.

Workers are left waiting for help, wondering when is the money coming?

Crystal Hall is a self-employed cosmetologist, and like many Americans, she hasn’t brought home a check in almost a month.

“Very stressful because your bills are still coming in, and there’s no money coming in,” Hall said. “It’s very scary.”

Normally, independent contractors aren’t eligible for unemployment, but under the CARES Act, the federal government made an exception.

So, Hall filed. But, like a lot of other people in her situation, she was denied.

“I would much rather be working than dealing with all this,” Hall said.

The package was signed into law on March 27, but many states haven’t updated their systems yet -- leaving these unemployed workers stuck.

“On Monday the 13th, you will be able to go in and file your claim, and there will be some additional questions through the regular claim filing process,” Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.

Then they say it could take a few weeks to get your first check.

“Well, you know, our bills are still coming in and by then, it’s been about 2 months I’ve been out of work,” Hall said.

The system is not quite ready. But still, it’s working in overdrive. In Georgia, nearly 400,000 people filed for unemployment last week.

“That is a good deal more than what we saw in the entire year of 2019,” Butler said.

More than the entire year of 2019, and almost four times as much as the worst month of the recession.

“Imagine this: you’re a worker that shows up for work at 8 o'clock in the morning and you’ve got over 250 voicemails, 10,000 emails in your inbox, and the phones are already ringing,” Butler said. “That’s what employees are experiencing around the state right now.”

The Department of Labor wants everyone to know if you’ve already filed, you do not need to file a new claim on Monday. They say will you get an email with instructions on what to do. They also say if you were furloughed or hours were reduced, your employer is responsible for filing for you.

