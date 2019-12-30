'It's unfortunate': Christmas spirit dampened for many as baby Jesus statue stolen from church, store

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – A series of unfortunate incidents over the Christmas holiday happened in Augusta that don’t match the Christmas spirit at all.

Multiple baby Jesus statues were stolen from nativity scenes across the area.

Old St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken was just one of the areas hit by the strange theft.

The church posted on their Facebook page that they just wanted the statue to return.

“We just want the return of the image. May God bless with his peace those who took it,” the post said.

But, it’s not the only baby Jesus that was stolen this year – or even in years past.

“We notice not too soon after we’ve displayed the product, the baby Jesus is missing from the manger,” Carolina Pottery general manager Norm Cone said.

Cone says it’s the second year in a row that the baby Jesus has been stolen from his store.

“It’s unfortunate,” Cone said. “I believe that it’s ironic that the person of a Christian faith would also steal the baby Jesus out of a manger.”

It’s a theft that’s impacted more than his heart.

“We lose the total retail because we have to mark it down because we’re missing the prime character,” Cone said.

It’s forced him to take proactive measures.

“The $300 baby Jesus we removed from the display,” Cone said.

It also reminded him of the message he believes Jesus would have taught himself.

“I believe it's not the message that Jesus was sending, to abscond with somebody else's property,” Cone said. “I believe it's wrong.”

Cone said he did not notify Richmond County about the theft, but parishioners at the church say they’re working with Aiken Department of Public Safety to find out who stole their Jesus.

Thankfully, they say they have several security cameras.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.