It's time to sign up for kids' summer camp in Aiken

Friday, May 15, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Registration has begun for city of Aiken summer day camps for 5- to 12-year-olds.

Register online at http://www.cityofaikensc.gov/prtregistration or in person by appointment only. If you would like to set up an online account or prefer to make an appointment to register in person, call 803-642-7631 or 803-642-7634 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is open until sessions are full, and space is limited.

ALSO IN AIKEN | Since you can't go to Aiken planetarium, the show is coming to you

Camp sessions will incorporate arts and crafts, exercise, sports, games and water activities, and will be be offered in weekly sessions June 8 through Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-off will begin at 7:30 a.m. and pickup will end at 5:30 p.m. No camp will be held July 3, a Friday, and dates are subject to change.

The Summer Fun Day Camp will be held at Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. NE, and the Summer Adventures Day Camp will be at the Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road.

To keep campers and staff members safe from coronavirus infection:

• Facility space is designated for campers and staff only.

• There will be health screenings of staff and campers prior to entering the building.

• There will be additional training for staff on personal protection equipment, healthy habits and sanitation along with increased signage and educational materials on COVID-19 symptoms.

• Group sizes will be smaller.

• Lunch and snacks will be served classroom-style.

• There will be no field trips.

• Social distancing strategies will include but not be limited to curbside pickup and drop-off and an isolation area for campers who become ill.

Registration is $75 per child per session. Out-of-city residents without an annual membership must pay an additional $20 per child, per session.

The city offers registration fee assistance through the Fun Funds youth scholarship program. For more information and questions about eligibility, please call Odell Weeks 803-642-7631 or Smith–Hazel 803-642-7634, visit http://www.cityofaikensc.gov or the city of Aiken Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.