‘It’s the ultimate honor’: Darius Rucker among 3 new inductees into S.C. Hall of Fame

Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a historical moment in Myrtle Beach on Friday.

Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, Dr. Leo Twiggs and Darius Rucker were inducted into the South Carolina Hall of Fame.

“This is the ultimate honor. If you’re in South Carolina. This is the ultimate honor,” Twiggs said smiling ear-to-ear Friday.

“All three African-Americans, all three being recognized here in South Carolina in 2020, it doesn’t get much better,” said Dr. W. Franklin Evans, President of Vorhees College.

Evans accepted the award on the behalf of the Wright Family.

The all-black class is a first for the state’s Hall of Fame.

Each one is a pioneer in their own right, leaving an unmistakable mark on the Palmetto State. And now they will forever be remembered.

They told a room of mostly young people that the honor is a dream come true.

“I hear so many people talking about dreams. And you young kids are still at the age where you have dreams and I want to tell you that every dream you have, you can achieve it. You can go get it,” said Rucker.

Rucker is a Grammy award-winning artist but also continues to support organizations such as the Medical University of South Carolina’s Children’s Hospital in Charleston and also the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Twiggs is a nationally-recognized artist and educator. In 2017, his nine paintings series, “Requiem for Mother Emanuel” received national recognition when it was featured on CBS, ESPN and reviewed in Art in America. He is also the first South Carolina artist to receive the $10,000 1858 Society Prize for Contemporary Southern Art.

Wright was born in April of 1872 in Georgia. She enrolled at Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute where Booker T. Washington was her mentor. She was determined to establish a school for black boys and girls. She settled in Denmark, S.C., where she founded a school for African-American youths. The Denmark Industrial Institute expanded to become Voorhees College following her death.

