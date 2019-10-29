"It's the center of their Christmas." Local Christmas tree farmer brings passion into his work

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

Charles Shoup has been growing trees for about 10 years. (Source: WRDW)

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's not even Thanksgiving yet, but we know many of you are already thinking about Christmas. Of course the staple for many families is finding the perfect tree.

Growing that perfect trees can be a challenge, but one local tree farmer tells us that's one of many reasons his job is so rewarding.

It's often said that when you find your passion, you won't work a day in your life, but this is more than a passion for Charles Shoup.

"We make sure it's sprayed for bugs and that we get all the little imperfections out of it," Shoup runs us through his day on Still Creek Tree Farm, in Beech Island.

Shoup truly believes he's doing what he was meant to do. It all started ten years ago.

"I said, that's it. That's what I'm supposed to do," he said. "We ran with it, no agriculture experience, learned a lot of lessons the hard way."

More than 2,000 trees are sprawling across 15 acres on the farm.

"This is called a Clemson Green Spires. My Gamecock fans will not buy this tree simply because of the name," Shoup joked.

And getting these trees just right in a climate that's not always too friendly is a priority.

"When they get it in their house and it's the center of their Christmas, it really matters that it's right and its good for them and its a good fit."

This year they profited on the fall season too by growing pumpkins for the first time.

"This is a standard Connecticut field pumpkin it starts green and turns orange."

Their success is in their customers, who keep coming back year after year. For many of them - it's nostalgic.

"A lot of them come out here and they're like, 'wow.' If they're from up north they say it reminds them of home."

For Charles, this is just home.

"The rest just falls into place because you're doing what you're supposed to do."

The farm is open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon until dark.

