(WDBJ7) -- Using only the sun and a car, the National Weather Service attempted to bake biscuits in a very hot car.

The organization live-tweeted as the biscuits rose; while also giving safety tips.

After 45 minutes, the biscuits began to rise.

After 60 minutes, the pan reached 175 degrees and the tops of the biscuits were at 153 degrees.

Fast forward 8 hours in the sun and the biscuits were edible, despite the inside being "pretty doughy"