‘It’s perfectly legal’: Law enforcement offers boating do’s and don’t’s during COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s OK to be boating right now during the COVID-19 crisis. That’s a reminder from Georgia law enforcement.

Waterways and state parks are open and ready for those eager to get in the water.

Col. Thomas Barnard is the law enforcement director for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. He believes people want to follow the social distancing regulations now in place.

Barnard said some people may have not been aware of the regulations just yet.

“It’s perfectly legal to be out on your state waterways, that’s not a problem. Just be mindful that you don’t bunch up in groups and just be mindful that you have 10 or less onboard your boat,” instructed Barnard.

Groups of 10 or more have to be six feet apart. You should also keep enough distance between boats when beached to ensure that people in the boat are keeping with social distancing guidelines.

Barnard said no citations have been given out, only verbal warnings.

You can report groups that are in violation by calling the statewide dispatch center at 1-800-241-4113.

