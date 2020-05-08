It's national, international': People continue to run for Ahmaud on his 26th birthday

Friday, May 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Today, many people went for a run today, but it wasn't just an ordinary run -- it was a run for justice, a run for hope, a run for Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery would have been 26 years old today

"You have a young man or woman running down the street minding their own business and then you get hunted down that touched me bothered me as it bothered everyone," Michael Williams, a family friend of Arbery's, said.

"Something has to be done and if we stay at home on our couches, that's not going to fix anything," Cindy Mitchell, a runner who participated today, said.

For many --- this walk was personal

"I have a son and my son matters, just like her son matters, so I'm here to walk for Ahmaud," Mitchell said.

Family members from all over, drove from places like Texas and Florida just to participate

"Jumped out of the truck and started running."

And they say they couldn't be more proud of the support they have gotten not only from people in our community but around the world.

"I was very surprised. It was like, he did a world change, it's national, international. I never expected that but we are so grateful for all the support," Bessie Dix, Arbery's aunt said.

"That's what is really touching me at this moment."

A moment, they say, brings the world one step closer to justice. And one step closer to unity

"The world will become unified and know that all lives do matter," Mohandas Martin, another runner said.

All over the country, in the southeast, in the state, and local areas, people have run to honor Arbery's life. And they continue to run, just like he did, running to keep his story alive.

