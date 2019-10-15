'It's just not safe': Deadly crash raises questions about safety on River Road

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Plant Vogtle workers were killed in a head-on crash on River Road Monday morning.

That crash is one of many that have occurred on the road over the past few years. It's the main road to the nuclear power plant in Burke County.

Thousands of workers come and go every single day.

"People are driving like they are in the Nascar," said Kimberly Patteson, the wife of former Plant Vogtle worker. "They are 70, 80 mph passing people, slamming on brakes."

The sheriff's office says speed is the main contributing factor to the high number of accidents.

"If they were to have a police presence out there, people might finally be like, 'Alright, we really need to slow down cause we are tired of getting tickets,'" Patteson said.

But, the sheriff's office has tried that. This year they've issued 394 citations and warnings on River Road. Deputies issued 578 last year.

The road is two lanes, which deputies say makes things difficult.

"There's very few roads around where you have shift changes where 4,000 people need to go in and out at the same time of day on a two-lane roadway," Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard said.

During 2019, there's been 26 injury accidents on the road. Over the past three years, deputies responded to eight deadly crashes.

"We do enforcement action," Blanchard said. "We do marketing action. We've placed vehicles in front of Vogtle that've been wrecked with signage that says, 'Slow down, save your own life."

The sheriff's office even gives a copy of employee citations to Plant Vogtle. They also teach safety classes, along with Georgia Power.

These efforts may be helping. A test in 2017 showed the average speed traveled down River Road was 80 mph. The latest test showed the average as 65 mph.

"Slow down," Patteson said. "It's not worth losing your life. It's not worth taking a life."

The sheriff's office is encouraging personal accountability among Plant Vogtle workers with this issue. Employees News 12 spoke with say much of the problem stems back to long work hours and fatigue.

Some people have brought up widening as a potential solution. Officials say that brings its own problems, likely causing more delays on roadways.

Georgia Power sent News 12 a statement in response to the recent accidents:

"The entire Vogtle family mourns the loss of two individuals who worked on the Vogtle 3&4 project, following yesterday’s traffic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families. The safety and health of our Vogtle 3&4 workforce is always our top priority, and we have a relentless focus on safety that is consistently reinforced. In addition, Vogtle 3&4 supervisors are constantly monitoring for worker fatigue. Education materials on fatigue recognition and prevention measures are frequently communicated to the workforce, which includes proper nutrition, hydration and adequate rest. Georgia Power communicates the importance of safe driving habits at all times to its workforce at Plant Vogtle."