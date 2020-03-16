'It's in our community': AU Officials, mayor encourage social distancing everywhere

Monday, March 16, 2020

News 12 NBC 26

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - Two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by Augusta University Health officials on Monday afternoon.

"We know that COVID-19 is here now. It's in our community," said Dr. Phillip Coule, Chief Medical Officer of AU.

One of the presumptive cases is an AU employee, and the other-- Jason Hasty-- is the spouse of another employee.

"I certainly don't want to put anyone at risk, as I said I am a candidate for DA, I am a local attorney and I don't want to expose anyone to any risk that's unnecessary," Hasty said.

Dr. Jose Vazquez of AU says they are investigating who these cases came in contact with over the past few weeks.

Health officials say more cases are expected, and as they test more, then they will find more.

Getting testing kits is the real concern.

"We are hoarding our own tests, actually to make sure that we are getting these," Dr. Vazquez said.

"We are pursuing multiple opportunities and multiple venues to acquire those as rapidly as possible," said Dr. Coule.

Health officials say that's why social distancing is so important. The COVID-19 virus spreads within 3 to 6 feet of someone coughing or sneezing.

"If you're not within that distance from people, then your risk of catching this virus is very low," Dr. Coule said.

Mayor Hardie Davis declared a local state of emergency and is encouraging businesses and workplaces to only allow groups of less than 10.

"It certainly is impacting businesses in a way that we never thought would happen in our community," said Mayor Davis.

Mayor Davis says the city will rely on federal and state funds to keep businesses alive.

Meanwhile, the local healthcare system is bracing for patients. Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to get screening online or over the phone and stay away from the ER.

"We are looking at somewhere around 3 to 6 months of this disease being in our community and creating challenges for the healthcare system," said Dr. Coule.