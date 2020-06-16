It's confirmed: 'Big Mo' drive-in to host Garth Brooks concert viewing

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The “Big Mo” drive-in theater in Aiken County has been confirmed as a venue for where fans can see an upcoming Garth Brooks concert.

The country music superstar normally sells out football stadiums, but he is looking to reach thousands of fans at drive-in theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooks will perform a concert that will be seen at 300 North American drive-in theaters – including the Monetta Drive-In Theatre, 5822 Columbia Highway North, between Columbia, S.C., and Augusta, Ga.

The performance will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines along with state and local mandates.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said in an earlier article. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

The concert will begin at dusk rain or shine. The $100 all-inclusive ticket will allow one vehicle inside the venue.

Concertgoers will be able to purchase the tickets this Friday on Ticketmaster.

The concert comes as drive-ins experience a resurgence due to the ability for moviegoers to practice social distancing at the venues.

The coronavirus pandemic came just as the Big Mo was to begin its summer movie season, but the owners shut down as stay-at-home orders were imposed. Then in the past couple of weeks, they announced that they would begin hosting socially distanced concerts as a lead-up to showing movies once again.

The Big Mo opened in 1951 as a single-screen theater, but closed in 1986. Then it reopened in 1999 under new ownership. A second screen was added in 2005 and a third screen was added in 2011. A giant peach was built in 2014 to house a digital projector at the venue that has a loyal following.

Looking ahead to the reopening, these will be among the rules at the drive-in — although more may be instituted:

• Customers must wear masks that cover the mouth and nose when they are away from their vehicles.

• Fifty percent capacity will be imposed – one vehicle per set of posts.

• A 6-foot distance between customers must be maintained at concessions and in restroom lines.

As far as the concert series, first up is Grammy-winning Christian hip-hop artist TobyMac on June 23. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at https://www.driveintheatertour.com/tobymac/062320.

