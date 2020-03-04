"It's better to be safe than sorry." Governor Kemp warns of coronavirus scammers

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- With coronavirus information flooding all media, scammers are using the epidemic to obtain personal information and money from the public.

Governor Brian P. Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr are warning Georgia residents to watch out for any scams related to the virus.

“The Coronavirus Task Force is working around the clock to prepare for any scenario that might arise,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “It's a shame, but all too often, con artists will use headlines to prey on the fears of consumers and trick them."

Websites are using the coronavirus to sell unreliable products and offer treatment advice through fake emails, texts and social media posts. Some scam emails also ask for donations to help victims of the virus or contain malicious attachments that could harm computers.

“Scammers like to seize on whatever is making headlines, particularly when it is an emotionally charged issue,” said Attorney General Carr. “Now they are taking advantage of people’s fears about contracting this virus to try to con them out of their money. Georgians should be extra cautious about unsolicited contacts or offers and report any suspicious activity to our office.”

According to Governor Kemp, the Office of the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division is set up to investigate scams.

"So if you see something that doesn't seem right, give them a call. It's better to be safe than sorry," he said.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gives these tips to help steer clear of scammers:

Don't click on links from sources you don't recognize. Have an anti-virus software on your computer.

Watch for emails claiming to be from the CDC or experts claiming to have information on the virus. If you need information about the coronavirus, visit the websites of the DCD, Georgia Department of Public Health or the World Health Organization.

Do not accept online offers for vaccinations. There are currently no vaccine or treatment for the coronavirus.

Be aware of donations scams. Do not submit donations in cash, gift cards or wiring money.

Be alert to false "investment opportunities." Online promotions claiming that a product or service can prevent, detect or cure the virus are highly unreliable.