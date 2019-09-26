'It's an escape': Burke Co. inmates let their art send a message

Thursday, September 26, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You typically might see works of art in a museum, but now you can see them in a local jail.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office held an art contest for their inmates. It gave many of them a much-needed outlet.

Behind the jail walls their voices aren't typically heard.

"Drawing this picture, I know it's not going to free me," said Travis Walker, an inmate. "But, like I put on it, you know, it's going to free my mind. Somebody out there's going to see it and understand what I'm saying."

Travis Walker's been free on and off for 15 years. He drew this art while thinking about his wife and kids.

"I just really sat down and when I thought about it, and I looked, you know, all I saw was these walls," Walker said.

Jonathan Chambers used to be a tattoo artist. This contest came naturally. He's always used his talents to take him out of dark places.

"Being able to draw, you know, is a way to escape, and a way to express yourself and find relief," Chambers said.

That's what Patrick Finney, the Burke County Detention Center counselor, had in mind when he started the art contest.

"I saw 'em drawing on paper," Finney said. "Some of them were drawing on walls. To eliminate that, I said, 'why not put some of this energy into art, drawings?"

He decided to let the community get involved by deciding the winner on Facebook. They sent out the three photos and asked people to vote.

Chambers hopes this art shows the community and even the artists something else.

"It shows the positivity,"Chambers said. "It shows that, you know, that person can do more than just make a mistake or falter."

Travis Walker wants young people to learn from his mistakes.

"If you really go out and commit a crime, this is where you're going to be sitting. These four walls,"Walker said.

But, he's letting the art speak for himself, even from behind these walls.

Burke County announced the winners of the contest this afternoon. The two inmates News 12 interviewed finished second and third, respectively.

The sheriff's office plans to give inmates more opportunities to show off their talents in the future.

