'It's about time!' Columbia County residents ready for traffic changes in some of the most congested areas

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Columbia County residents have been complaining for years about Columbia and Louisville roads and Chamblin and Wrightsboro roads.

It’s not just a little back up they’re complaining about. It’s usually a half a mile of back up, dozens of accidents, and even fatal crashes.

It's no secret Columbia County is growing faster than the roads can keep up.

“Oh, man, you have to wait,” Terrance Rickerson, a Chamblin Road resident, said.

At Wrightsboro and Chamblin Road, drivers are so sick of waiting, they rolled down their window while we were filming and yelled, “It’s about time!”

"The traffic is horrible,” Grovetown resident William Suren said. “Over here in the street you may see a half mile away from the intersection the traffic stopped over 20 minutes. It's ridiculous."

Grovetown Police stations officers at the intersection every single week day to help direct traffic and prevent crashes. But still, drivers wait for change to be made.

It's the same at Louisville and Columbia Road. John Harris is begging for change, suffering from PTSD and afraid to get in a car after an accident in May -- one of many where the driver at fault said they didn't see the stop sign.

"She ran the stop sign,” Harris said. “She said she didn't see it. We both felt it and we both survived from it. But the mental strain of this, it's awful."

So when will change happen?

"That's a good question,” Harris said. “You would think after a major wreck like mine or wrecks before mine someone would come in and make a change for the good of people, too."

That's the big question and the question we asked county officials.

Let's start at Wrightsboro and ChamblinR: still no set timeline for the project. The traffic signal has been ordered and there are plans for turning lanes as well, but construction can't begin until GDOT approves the plan.

At Louisville and Columbia Road, the county submitted a request to GDOT to study and review this intersection.

In the meantime, the county trimmed bamboo to help with visibility and ordered flashing lights north and south-bound. We just got word the flashing lights will be shipped on Thursday.

