'It's a miracle': Thomson football player suffers heart attack on field, undergoes open heart surgery

Friday, August 23, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday night football is back, but Thomson High School took to the field without one of their players.

Quindrecus 'Quinn' Moss collapsed into cardiac arrest during practice a couple weeks ago.His parents say quick thinking from his coaches saved his life.

Moss had open heart surgery three days ago, and he's already home. His parents say this miracle happened at the perfect time.

"This could've happened at any time," said April Lucas, Quinn's mom. "You know, any time he overworked his heart. But, it happened where people could save him."

He collapsed on the practice field after doing wind sprints. Coaches jumped into action and started CPR. Then, they used the AED machine to shock him twice.

"I'm trying to get off work, trying to rush to the ER," said Quaterrio Moss, Quinn's dad. "I'm driving, and I'm crying. I'm praying."

Clearly, God was listening to those prayers.

"When he went into cardiac arrest, they (doctors) can't believe he survived that for one, but then after everybody learned what his problem was nobody really could believe that he survived that," Lucas said.

Doctors say Quinn was born with a heart defect. The kind usually not discovered until autopsies.

He's a quiet and shy high school senior. But he's a fighter, his coaches say he's usually the first one done with wind sprints.

His resiliency didn't change in the hospital.

"My son was saying I want to go home," said Lucas, who's also a nurse. "And I'm like--people don't walk out of the ICU and go home.They usually go to the floor. Well, we walked out the ICU and went home."

Quinn's chest is sore, and he's got a long road to full recovery. But, he's healthier than he's ever been.

His parents are just thankful.

"They (coaches) saved my son's life, there's no question about it," Lucas said.

Maybe miracles happen when they're supposed to but some come with a second chance at life.

"If God kept him through all that, then he kept him for a reason," Lucas said. "Maybe for me and my sanity."

Quinn Moss was set to play running back for Thomson this season. Doctors say he'll have to sit his last season of high school sports out. He can go back to school in 2 to 3 weeks.

His family is forever grateful for Thomson's emergency plan, which they credit to saving his life.

They say it proves schools have to be prepared at all times.