"It's a 27-foot hotdog on wheels." Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes its trek to Augusta

These hotdoggers drive the Wienermobile across the country. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's an American icon -- the Weinermobile. And it's in town this week! You may have already seen it driving around, but if you haven't then don't worry. It's sticking around through the weekend.

Hotdoggers Dorothy Spratlin and Troy D'Souza are the drivers of this Wienermobile.​

"When I was 6 years old, the Wienermobile pulled up to a Christmas party of mine so I got to see it for the first time, fell in love with it, and decided right then I was going to drive the Wienermobile."

Dorothy and Troy, also known as "Hotdiggitydot" and "Tailgate Troy", applied to be hotdoggers during their senior year of college.

In troy's words, they 'cut' mustard. So now as recent grads they get to spend their days in new cities, spreading joy.

"We get to drive around and make people happy and smile, so what better way to spend your days."

They get to pass out Wienerwhistles, take pictures, and hear about the lasting impression the wienermobile has left on many people.

"People have come and recreated the same photos that their parents had when they were little, so just coming out and experiencing that piece of history is pretty incredible."

They love every part of the job, especially being able to make a difference.

"Even driving through 5 O'Clock traffic, you just see people's like kind of grumpy faces sometimes and you just wave at them from the Wienermobile and they'll look over and just big smiles across their face."

For the next few days they'll be doing just that right here in Augusta.

"We're really hoping that a lot of people can ketchup with us this week."

"We're super excited to bring the Wienermobile to Augusta and let everyone experience it and really have an opportunity to encounter the Wienermobile, check out the inside (07) get their wiener whistle and just leave with that 'I remember when the moment for the future."

It's buns and buns of fun you don't want to miss.

The Wienermobile will be at Pendleton King Park Thursday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m., where kids can draw pictures of their own Wienermobile, or you can stop by to grab a picture with it and a wienerwhistle.​

CLICK HERE to see the full list of locations and times for the Wienermobile stops!

