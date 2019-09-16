It's Sitel's National Hiring Week this week!

Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Anyone looking for a new job can head to Windsor Spring Road for a hiring event all this week.

Sitel Group plans to hire 1,500 full-time associates to support new and existing client programs across multiple flagship contact center locations in North America.

The company's fourth annual hiring event, which is now a full week, runs from Sept. 16 -20.

The global company is offering positions at contact center sites including Augusta.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume to the event.

The hiring event is every day from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at 2115 Windsor Spring Road, in Augusta.

