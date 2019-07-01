It's July 1, and there's still no paid parking downtown. When do we expect to begin paying to park?

Monday, July 01, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Today, you were supposed to begin paying for parking in downtown Augusta – at least phase one of that plan.

But the city is still trying to negotiate the best terms with the parking company.

Leaders have not set the rates or days you’ll pay to park, but since they’re behind schedule, the goal is to just get it down as soon as possible.

Resident Amir Benjamin likes to walk downtown. He counts it as a good decision most times because parking spots are few and far between.

“It’s busy,” Benjamin said. “It’s poppin’.”

But Benjamin is used to it. He’s from Atlanta where paid downtown parking can be about $4 an hour.

Downtown Augusta will likely only see a $1 to $2 an hour rate.

While some say business will go down, the city says it’s the best way to handle parking congestion.

Leaders want more people to use the available garages – the ones they’ve already spent millions of dollars on, but even so, knowing paid parking is just weeks away feels like a hard truth to swallow and a hefty price to pocket.

Once negotiations are done, commissioners will approve days and times. But this isn’t for all of downtown. Broad Street and a few other side streets will get the parking kiosks where you’ll swipe your card or use an app to pay.

