Italy surpasses China in number of coronavirus deaths

Thursday, March 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic as Italy becomes the country with the largest death toll number.

Italy reported another 427 deaths overnight, surpassing China in the overall death toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been more than 41,000 confirmed cases. More than 3,400 people are dead and only 4,400 patients are marked as recovered.

This means 33,000 Italians are still actively fighting COVID-19.

China reports about 3,200 deaths despite having double the number of cases, around 81,000.

Italians are under a forced quarantine nationwide and say their medical system is collapsing under the daily swarm of patients.

