"It was pandemonium." Fireworks display goes wrong, sending teen to the hospital

Saturday, July 6th, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

APPLING, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a fireworks display went wrong on Friday evening.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Department responded to a call around 10 pm. Neighbors say a family was lighting fireworks off their dock, nothing out of the ordinary.

"Their fireworks are usually something we can expect on 4th of July," said neighbor Lee Horeyseck. "They collected a lot of people in boats to come watch and we were out on the dock to watch them."

Horeyseck was with his wife and brother watching the fireworks, when something went wrong.

"At some point there was an uncontrolled ignition of a lot of stuff at once and you had a tremendous amount of loud, violent explosions on top of that dock where the people were," he said.

People began jumping in the water. Among them, a 14-year-old. When everyone came out, he was still in, missing. Horeyseck said his brother rushed to the scene.

"I saw him in the water trying to recover a person that they were not able to account for at the time," he said. "Ultimately they got him."

The teen was not in good condition. The family put him up on the jet ski ramp and began to do CPR. By the time News 12 had gotten there, the boy was already on his way to the hospital.

Officials say he is in Doctor's Hospital in Augusta where he is expected to make a full recovery. Horeyseck said everything happened so fast.

"It's pretty much just an accident where a lot happened at once and it had a really unfortunate outcome," he said.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved

