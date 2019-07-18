It starts with the roots

Thursday, July 18, 2019

News 12 this Morning

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A new workshop is helping experienced and inexperienced farmers learn just what it takes to get the perfect crops.

Burke County farmer, Burton Heatwole says it's not easy being a farmer to start with.

"We are thankful for air conditioning," Burton says laughing.

Burton tells News 12 he works sixteen to seventeen hour days; planting and harvesting crops, on acres and acres of land.

To be exact, the Heatwole farm is 1,100 acres.

"We still grow the most economical and the healthiest food and fiber in the world so, for us to be able to produce our own food domestically here is very important."

However, cotton, corn, and wheat crops like the ones Burton grows don't grow by themselves. Burton says he starts with the soil.

"If you have bare soil exposed you'll see milk chocolate, milk colored water running off those fields.You'll see the erosion from the water and what's leaving the field is actually some of the best part of the soil," Burton explains.

When it comes to soil you want make sure to grow a plant in the soil before growing your cash crop.

The next step is a little easier, you want to look at your soil. Your soil should have pore space and structure. The roots allow it to have structure and the pore space is what allows the water to come in.

Every so often Burton says he'll pull a plant just to get a better look at how well it's developing. So far this season things are looking good.

The workshop will take place in Burke County on July 23, 2019. The workshop is in conjunction with the UGA extension in Burke County and the soil health institute.

