'It started off as a prayer': Local nonprofit 'pours love' into Augusta's youth

A local group is reaching out to Augusta's youth. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local nonprofit group is hoping to pour love into the younger generation in Augusta, and they have a message for the youth in our community.

"You are special. You are kind. And you are loved and Augusta loves you." That's the sort of motivation, positivity, and kindness people like Brittany, Christina, and Jermal all have a passion for spreading to Augusta's youth.

Brittany McClendis is the founder of Pour Love.

"It started off as a prayer me and my daughter say every morning, 'Lord, allow us to be able to pour love into others as you have poured love into us,'" McClendis said.

"Pour Love" is a local group that's starting small by putting together goodies to pass out to kids at schools.

"The message that we really want to convey is that if you love and you pour love, from love comes understanding. You may understand why some of those kids are acting the way they act," Christina Harris, who also helps with Pour Love, said.

All three of these adults work with young kids in the community. Jermal even has his own group called "Created 2 Play", teaching kids how to play the drums.

"We're passing positive vibes to everyone and everyone is jumping on board, but at the same time they learn how to read music because music is like therapy to some people," Harris said.

They hope this small gesture can make waves in the community.

"I hope to see what they're taught they share with others and they grasp the same concept, and once it gets passing around it's like a virus, but in a good way."

The nonprofit is accepting donations, and they hope to partner with other groups as well to reach more people.

