It might be a long weekend ahead for Augusta Utilities workers as rain threatens another sewage overflow

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're learning E. coli levels are still high in the Savannah River, but it's slowly improving.

But with more rain on the way, we wanted to know how that could affect it.

The Savannah Riverkeeper says it's back to normal levels in downtown, but trash from flooding earlier this week is still here.

Augusta Utilities is trying to stop this from happening again.

A week ago, the area looked a bit different.

“On Friday, this area down the hill was inundated with water,” plant manager Percy Nolan said.

We've confirmed a pump failure sent around 700,000 gallons of sewage into waterways. But Nolan, who manages Augusta's wastewater facility, says don't expect more overflows here.

“We've sort of gone through and dotted our eyes and crossed our t's to make sure everything that we need at the plant is operating as it should be."

Flows often go up 300 percent during major rain events, and grease and trash deposits don’t make it easier to handle.

“Our staff spends hours every day skimming this type of grease off the top of the wastewater,” Nolan said.

Combined sewers is why Augusta Utilities is prepping for more sewage overflows near downtown.

“It’s a challenge to go back and undo the historical installations of those pipes,” Nolan said.

At the canal, potential flooding is also a concern. Utilities managers will be brought in to dump water at the gates. But with another big rain, the waters will likely turn brown once again.

“Any time we have a major rain event, it's pretty much all hands on deck here at the facility. We call in all of our on-call people,” Nolan said.

It might be a long weekend ahead.

