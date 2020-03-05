It is a presidential election year, but what about local offices?

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's a presidential election year, but don’t forget about those local elections, too.

Do you know who is on your ballot?

As the river of campaign signs flow through Augusta, many of them are months ahead of two local election days: May 19 and Nov. 3.

District attorney, solicitor, sheriff, marshal – all of which who have a direct influence on the criminal justice system. Each of the current officials seeking re-election in 2020.

Half of the Augusta-Richmond County Commission seats are up for grabs, too – Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9. Those officials impact your day to day right down to your wallet.

"From the taxes that you pay and what those taxes are used for, if you have potholes on your street, how your tax dollars are spent to do those kinds of things,” Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Lynn Bailey said.

Your ballot will be a full one come May 19 and Nov. 3. We broke down the numbers for you: more than two dozen offices with a local impact are included in our May primary.

Then, 6 months later in the general election, some those same seats are up for final votes along with spots for the Richmond County Board of Education.

“Well, you know, we hope for the best and are very optimistic when it comes to voter turnout,” Bailey said.

Curious about sample ballots? The Secretary of State's office is offering a look at those online.

You can also find a list of candidates and offices on Augusta's own website.

