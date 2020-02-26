Is there a test locally for the coronavirus?

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As United States citizens become weary of the unknown threat of the coronavirus, many are asking if there is a local capability to test for the virus.

We reached out to Augusta University Health and asked.

"Currently the CDC and a few state departments of public health are the only locations capable of testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to confirm infection," Dr. Phillip Coule, Chief Medical Officer for Augusta University Health, said. "Augusta University Health has a variety of advanced testing capabilities to detect the presence of other viruses including other coronaviruses. The diagnosis of SARS-CoV2 is essentially made by evaluating the risk associated with exposure and testing positive for other viruses that explain the symptoms. If the person meets the Person Under Investigation definition of the CDC we collect the samples and send them to the CDC for testing. We have explored and continue to explore acquiring the testing capability here but have not acquired it as of yet.”

The virus has caused concerns for people around the world as the CDC said Tuesday that the illness is expected to spread in the US.

“It’s not so much a matter of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said.

