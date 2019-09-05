Is a Dave and Busters coming to Cabela Drive?

Thursday, Sept. 6, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Cabela Drive is about to get even more fun.

According to a public hearing notice placed at 807 Cabela Drive, a Dave and Busters is set to receive a hearing for an alcohol license on Sept. 24, 2019.

Dave and Busters, a high-end arcade and sports bar, would join Topgolf as the next big features at Cabela Drive.

While details surrounding a construction and open date have not yet been revealed, this public hearing is at least a confirmation that the arcade is being considered for the location.