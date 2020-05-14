Is Georgia reopening plan fair for bars and clubs? Business owners weigh in

Thursday, May 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bars and clubs in Georgia have been closed for weeks now — and it'll stay that way for a while longer.

Gov. Brian Kemp says they can't open through the end of May, even though many other businesses have already gotten the green light to partly reopen.

How do business owners feel? To sum it up in a word: frustrated.

Some told News 12 they don't understand why hair salons can open and they can't. And this puts a lot of bar owners in a financial bind.

It's not the same story for every business, but at Kickers Bar, they're worried whether they'll be able to come out on the other side of this. Kickers applied for a small business loan two months ago, but it still hasn’t been approved.

That loan would offer $10,000, but at Kickers, Chad Mac worries whether that would be enough.

“At first, hey whatever it takes to help the community and get over this pandemic, but at this point, when everything is open and there's things that are open where people are touching people, whether it be hairdressers or tattoo artists, and here we are and we can make a drink and we can set it on the bar.”

Bars are allowed to reopen June 1, but they'll have to operate with fewer customers inside.

DIG DEEPER ON REOPENINGS ACROSS THE CSRA:

• Still shuttered bars, nightclubs hope for a miracle before June 1 reopening

• Ready to head to the pool? Social distancing will follow

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

