Investigators still seeking suspect in Edgefield County hit-and-run

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Edgefield County investigators remain on the hunt for a suspect who struck and killed a 59-year-old man late last week.

According to the coroner's office, Stanley Quimby, 59, was found dead off the side of Sweetwater Road Thursday morning.

The vehicle was traveling north on Sweetwater Road when the driver hit the man, South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

Highway Patrol investigators say the car in question is a 1994-2002 Dodge Ram possibly pewter or gray in color and could have damage to the right front and passenger side.

If you have information about this crash or the vehicle, call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501.

