Saturday, May 9, 2020

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. -- The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says the 67-year old woman who was missing was found safe.

Deputies say Mary Carter was found safely in nearby Elloree around 2:45 p.m. They say she is being checked out by EMS, but is in good spirits.

"We're thankful for the safe return of this lady. We thank everyone who kept a lookout for her," Sheriff Ravenell said.

Deputies say Carter has medical issues that gave investigators cause for more concern.