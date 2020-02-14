LIVE NOW: Investigators ready to share new information in homicide case of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One day after police found the body of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, investigators are ready to share new information.

Faye Swetlik disappeared from her Cayce, S.C., home on Monday afternoon. (Source: Cayce Department of Public Safety)

Police will host a news conference at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Faye disappeared while playing in her front yard after school on Monday. Her body was found somewhere in her neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The revelation of her death left more questions than answers, however.

It’s not clear what answers investigators will bring Friday morning, but they may be able to release 911 calls related to Faye’s disappearance.

