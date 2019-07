Monday, July 29, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner's Office and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are on the scene where a man was found dead.

Investigators are at the intersection of Walton Acres Drive and Fox Den Road.

Officials received a call about the incident around 7 a.m.

Details surrounding the incident are not currently known.

More on this story as it develops.