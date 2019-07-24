CAVE investigators make key arrest in connection to alleged Medicaid scam

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - CAVE investigators have made a key arrest in connection to an alleged Medicaid scam impacting the CSRA.

Daniel Abshari is behind bars in Richmond County. Sources tell News 12 he was actually going by the name Daniel Scott. He and two others were arrested during a traffic stop.

Investigators had been specifically looking for Abshari when they made the traffic stop.

Abshari is charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, misdemeanor marijuana, felony fraud against Medicaid. More charges could be forthcoming.

Investigators say they are looking into if Abshari may be higher up or in charge of some of the people they've arrested in connection to this alleged scam so far.

Two others, Bryce Pate and Veronica Ray, were also arrested in the same traffic stop. They have been charged with felony possession of firearm in commission of crime, felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor marijuana.

Pate and Ray have not, however, been linked to the Medicaid investigation.

The arrest occurred on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

A total of nine arrests across both Richmond and Burke Counties have been made since Sunday in this case.

This story is developing. We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

