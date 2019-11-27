Investigators looking for credit fraud suspects who bought more than $8,000 worth of merchandise

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County investigators need your help to identify several suspects accused of credit card fraud.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, The Augusta Green Jackets baseball team had several unknown people order replacement Home Depot credit cards without their permission.

Authorities said there have been numerous transactions at the Home Depot on N. Belair Road and at the location on Bobby Jones Expressway in Richmond County.

They say the estimated losses exceed $8,000.

If you have any information, call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

