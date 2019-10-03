Investigators determine cause of nursing home fire

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In less than a week, investigators have determined the cause of the fire at Augusta Villa Health and Rehab Center.

According to the fire report, it appears that the cause of the fire was "discarded smoking material in or around a container not appropriate for the extinguishing of hot materials".

The report goes on to say the fire is believed to have started in shrubbery near the building.

All 11 residents in the building were able to get out safely. They will all be relocated to two other health and rehabilitation centers in the area in the time being.

