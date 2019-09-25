Investigators detail 'Operation Snowfall' that netted drug, weapons arrests across CSRA

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

Several CSRA law enforcement agencies held a news conference Wednesday to discuss "Operation Snowfall". (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We have a new list of drug-related indictments made by Richmond County deputies against eight people.

All 8 defendants are facing several counts of conspiracy to distribute drugs.

Seven of those defendants, meanwhile, are facing counts of drug possession with intent to distribute.

Several law enforcement agencies across the CSRA held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the operation that netted others as well.

More on this story as it develops.

