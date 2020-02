Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms crime scene units are at the home of the missing Augusta man, Edward Cruey.

55-year-old Edward "Eddie" Cruey has been missing since November. Family says the last time they heard from him was on November 19th.

Investigators are at the home on Lumpkin Road near Jeannie Road. Officials would only confirm to News 12 they responded to follow up on the investigation.

This is a developing story.