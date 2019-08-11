Investigators are looking for a armed robber in Richmond County

Sunday, August 11, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a motel. Deputies say the suspect robbed the Knights Inn Motel on Boy Scout Road Friday. They believe the suspect left in a white car, but are not sure what kind.

Deputies say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Investigator Sean Marrow at (706)432-5281, or an on-duty investigator at the RCSO at (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080