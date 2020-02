Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County deputies have a suspect in custody following a domestic dispute that ended with a woman hospitalized.

According to investigators, the victim was sent to the hospital after she was found on Leitner Street with an 8 to 10-inch knife embedded in her chest.

Details remain extremely limited.

More on this story as it develops.

