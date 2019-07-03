Deputies: Suspect wanted in Edgefield woman's murder is her husband

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Edgefield County Coroner's Office confirms a woman was found shot along Highway 191 overnight.

The coroner says 46-year-old Yumonica Means was the victim. She lived on Camilla Street in Aiken.

We're told a vehicle was nearby, but she was not inside. Investigators are working to determine what happened.

The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a silver 2016 Kia Soul with South Carolina tag NXF912. They believe the suspect, 37-year-old Michael Tirrell Means, is driving that car.

Michael and the victim were married. There is a warrant out for Means' arrest.

An autopsy is being performed Wednesday morning.

Check back with News 12 for the latest in this developing story.

Copyright WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.