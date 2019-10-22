Investigators: Screven County man bilked primary employer of over $6,000 in disability checks while he worked second job

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

SCREVEN COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Screven County man has been charged with insurance fraud.

The Georgia Department of Insurance's Criminal Investigations Division says Travis Scott, 38, of Sylvania, Georgia. Scott is facing one count of insurance fraud.

According to investigators, Scott was involved in a car accident and obtained a doctor's note to stay out of work. However, officials say Scott obtained a job as a truck driver and collected 16 disability checks from his primary employer to the tune of $6161.60.

“These are the types of individuals that cost Georgians their hard-earned money. It is estimated that insurance fraud costs the average family between $400 and $700 each year in the form of increased premiums,” said Insurance Commissioner John F. King. “Our entire Department’s top priority is to protect consumers. I am very proud of our entire Criminal Investigations Division for their hard work on this important initiative.”

Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by imprisonment for two to ten years, or by a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

