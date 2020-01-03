Investigators: SC corrections officer at Trenton charged after she tried to supply inmate with meth, cell phones

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 24-year-old North Augusta corrections officer has been arrested after she attempted to facilitate a relationship with an inmate through providing meth and cell phones.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Kembria Merriweather, a correctional officer at Trenton Correctional Institution in Edgefield, is charged with with distribution of methamphetamine, providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office.

Arrest warrants say Merriweather was starting to initiate a relationship with the inmate and was paid $2,000 for two cell phones and was awaiting further payment for a third cell phone, two chargers, and 8 grams of methamphetamine.

Merriweather has since been fired for the charges, and the investigation is ongoing.

