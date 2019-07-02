Investigators: Ghosts haunt the halls of Ware's Folly in downtown Augusta

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

The results are in, and Ware's Folly in downtown Augusta is officially haunted.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Ghost hunters went to work over the weekend at Ware's Folly, home of The Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art, and the results are in!

"We've had activity in the main art gallery on the second floor and we've also had some activity on the third floor," said Gould Hagler, the board president at the Institute.

As of Saturday night, there are officially more than just staff members working in Ware's Folly.

"They did see what looked like a person behind a door just footsteps though. The door was closed and it looked like somebody was pacing back and forth. They could see underneath the door crack."

Middle Georgia Paranormal Investigations spent Saturday night hunting for ghosts. Hagler tells us they found five.

"Several males, one female, and there's one voice that they say they couldn't identify," Hagler said.

In a spooky turn of events, one of those five didn't like the company.

"Even though I wasn't present, I would not have been present for long because according to reports one voice just told them to "leave". As soon as I heard that I would've been out of here," Hagler laughed.

Now that they've confirmed there are spirits, the Institute has some things in mind for the whole community.

"The exciting thing about this is the opportunity for us to maybe host haunted dinners or lock-ins in the future."

They hope even more people will come downtown to see a piece of Augusta's history. In Hagler's words, it's a 200-year-old house where the guests refuse to leave.

Hagler says they hope to open the house to the community in October, in time for Halloween. Proceeds will go to the Institute, which is a nonprofit.

