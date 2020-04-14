Investigators: Augusta man, 60, broke into apartment and set fire to bedroom

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia insurance investigators say an Augusta man stands charged with first-degree arson and burglary after they say he set fire to a bedroom in an apartment complex.

Robert Lee Marion, 60, allegedly broke into a second-floor apartment on Fayetteville Drive on April 8 and set the fire.

"The apartments on the first floor of the complex suffered water damage while the second-floor adjacent apartments suffered moderate smoke damage,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Marion remains in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.”

Augusta Fire and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.