Investigator: Woman who grabbed nursing home patient inappropriately also assaulted blind patient

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Investigators tell us a woman who allegedly assaulted a man at the nursing home she worked at may have also assaulted a second patient.

Jatoria Audrey Johnson, 22, is accused of grabbing a patient inappropriately at Golden Living Center on the 3600 block of J. Dewey Gray Circle.

An investigator with Richmond County's C.A.V.E. Task Force says they believe Johnson also punched and hit a blind patient against a dresser in that same room.

Johnson is charged with 2 felony counts of exploitation of an elder or disabled adult.

