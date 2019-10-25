Investigation: Two shot, killed in Saluda County double homicide

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials in Batesburg-Leesville continue to investigate a double homicide that happened two weeks ago.

On Oct. 14th, the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department, SLED, and Lexington County Sheriff's Department began looking into a murder after two people were found shot in a home.

The Coroner's Office identified the victims as Richard Broadwater, 26, and Daniel Robinson, 33.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (803) 532-4408.

